‘Stranger Things’ Season 2 Producers on Bigger Budget, Story Changes, and Dragon’s Lair

With Stranger Things season 2 now streaming on Netflix, the other day I sat down with Shawn Levy (who, besides producing the show, also directed episodes 3 and 4) and 21 Laps Entertainment Senior Vice-President Dan Cohen. During our wide-ranging conversation we talked about so many aspects of Stranger Things that I’m breaking up the interview into a few sections. For this installment, I’ve got them talking about the making of season 2.

In this video they talk about when they found out Netflix wanted a second season, how the Duffer Brothers came up with the way to announce it, how they pitched Netflix on needing a bigger budget (the second season is about 20% higher than Season 1), and how much changed during the writing process of Season 2. Plus, whether or not it was always their intention to do nine episodes, the difficulty in clearing the products and titles they want to use on the show like Dragon’s Lair, the way actors on set in early episodes can change the storyline of the season, and a lot more.

If you’re curious about the behind-the-scenes of the making of Stranger Things, I promise you’ll enjoy this interview. Check it out in the player above and I’ve listed what we talked about below.

Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen:

How we did an interview for Season 1 right before it premiered in the same place last year.

When did they officially get greenlit for Season 2?

They reveal the writer’s room went right into Season 2.

How the Duffer Brothers came up with the way to announce this new season.

How did they pitch Netflix on the budget for Season 2?

How the budget for the new season is about 20% higher than season 1.

How much changed during the writing process.

The way actors on set in early episodes can change the storyline of the season. An example is Steve Harrington (played by Joe Keery); His arc in Season 2 in the later episodes was not planned.

Was it always their intention to do 9 episodes?

How tough was it to get Dragon’s Lair in the arcade in season 2? They also talk about getting clearance for all the things they want to use.

