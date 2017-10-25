‘Stranger Things Season 2’ Cast on Easter Eggs and Working with the Duffer Brothers

0

Making the second season of a hit show is never easy. Not only are you trying to come up with a cool story and interesting twists and turns, you’re also dealing with fan expectations that can add a lot of pressure to an already difficult situation. If you study TV history, you’ll see many series that have tried and failed to repeat their first season success.

So it makes me incredible happy to say that not only is the second season of Stranger Things fantastic, it might be even better than the first. That’s because the Duffer Brothers have not only raised the stakes for the residents of Hawkins, Indiana, they’ve found interesting and fun character arcs for the entire cast that will keep you on the edge of your seat through the final episode. And while I can’t go into any details about the Season 2 finale…I’ll just say, to me, it was perfect.

A few days ago I got to sit down with Natalia Dyer, Joe Keery, and Dacre Montgomery to talk about the making of the second season. During the interview they revealed how filming Season 2 compared to the first season, if they’ve been counting down the days until they can talk about the specifics of Season 2, what was it like working with the different directors on the series and filming different episodes on the same day, Dacre Montgomery’s costume including some fun Easter eggs to look out for, and more. In addition, we talked about who would win in a fight between the younger kids in Stranger Things and the kids in It.

Check out what they had to say in the video above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the Stranger Things season 2 synopsis.

Natalia Dyer, Joe Keery, and Dacre Montgomery:

Have they been counting down the days till they can talk about the specifics of season 2?

What was it like working with the different directors on the series and filming different episodes on the same day?

We talk about Dacre Montgomery’s costume/outfit.

Dacre talks about some of the fun Easter eggs on his costume to look out for.

How many of the scripts did they get before filming began and how much did they know about their characters journeys?

Who wins in a fight between the younger kids in Stranger Things and the kids in It?

How did filming season 2 compare to the first season?

Stranger Things season 2 synopsis: