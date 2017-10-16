Eleven Escapes The Upside Down in a New ‘Stranger Things’ Season 2 Clip

0

With just over a week to go until Stranger Things Season 2 finally arrives on Netflix, the streaming service has debuted a new clip and it seems to offer a very straightforward answer to a major fan question — Where did Eleven go after defeating the Demogorgon and how the heck did Eleven get back into our reality? If this clip is to be taken at face value, she went to the Upside Down and she comes back pretty much the same way Nancy went in during Season one; through a big, goopy, super sticky-sounding hole between dimensions.

And from the looks of it, it doesn’t take her too long to find her way back. Milly Bobby Brown is rocking a sweet shaggy perm in most of the Season 2 images and trailers so far and she’s still got her test subject buzzcut in this clip, so the real question is what has she been doing while hiding out and eating Sherriff Hopper’s Eggos? Of course, that’s just one of many many questions that need answering in the sequel season.

Showrunners/creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer have been stressing that they approached the second season of Stranger Things like a sequel and not like a new season, something the most recent trailer made very clear with bigger guns, even more mullety hair, and a much bigger, badder monster stomping around Hawkins. The Duffer brothers have said that their approach to the Demogorgon was inspired by Jaws, a fairly straightforward threat, but Season 2’s Lovecraftian shadow monster is “an inter-dimensional being that is sort of beyond human comprehension.” How’s that for ambitious?

Check out the new Stranger Things Season 2 trailer below, followed by a bevy of brand new images. The series stars Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Charlie Heaton, Noah Schnapp, David Harbour, Dacre Montgomery, Sadie Sink, and Winona Ryder. Stranger Things 2 premieres on Netflix on October 27th.



