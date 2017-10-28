‘Stranger Things’ Season 2 Finale Explained: A Satisfying Conclusion with a Few Loose Ends

0

You’ve had roughly 24 hours to consume all of Netflix’s Stranger Things Season 2 and the newly minted aftershow Beyond Stranger Things, so now we can get to talking about what the hell just happened. You can take that as your spoiler warning to turn back now if you wandered into our Upside Down explainer by accident and haven’t finished watching just yet. Last chance, because some major spoilers are about to be discussed.

Still here? Okay, then I’m free to talk about all the bonkers Lovecraftian happenings that took place this season, how it all ended up, and where I think the show will go from here. Season 1 saw the introduction of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and her powers, ultimately ending with the defeat (and destruction) of the terrifying demogorgon. Season 2 saw Eleven’s powers go to a whole new level, but it also saw the rise of multiple demogorgons (growing quickly from slug to demodog) alongside a powerful entity that loomed over the town of Hawkins from the Upside Down like an ancient eldritch god. This time around, however, Eleven used her abilities to simply seal up the breach between the Upside Down and our world, keeping the monstrous creature at bay … but the final moments of Season 2 see it threateningly hovering above Hawkins once again, perhaps plotting its revenge.

When Eleven sealed this breach (a tough task requiring the bleeding of not one but two nostrils) and severed the tie between the master creature and its demodogs, the soldier creatures (conveniently) dissolved and our heroes were safe once more. Just as important, Will (Noah Schnapp) was finally free of the possession by the mind-and-body-controlling entity, which had been more or less burned out of his body by his friends and family; hopefully this is the end of Will’s rather rough dealings with the Upside Down. In all the chaos, the Hawkins National Laboratory was heavily damaged; their reputation was even worse off, having had their nefarious experiments exposed (sort of) and the blame for the death of Barb Holland (Shannon Purser) laid squarely at their feet. That ties up most of the loose ends, but I still have some questions for the future of Stranger Things that I’d like to talk out, if you’re as curious as I am.

