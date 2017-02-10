‘Stranger Things’ Season 2 Lands ‘Finding Dory’ Director Andrew Stanton for 2 Episodes

0

If you thought Season 2 of Netflix’s Stranger Things would have a tough time outperforming the success of its debut season, perhaps this news will put you at ease: Two-time Oscar-winner Andrew Stanton is reportedly on board to helm a pair of episodes. Yes, the mind behind Toy Story, Finding Nemo, and WALL-E, to name a few is going to be in the director’s chair for the 5th and 6th episodes of Season 2 of the sci-fi-heavy, 80s homage series. That’s amazing!

EW reports that Stanton, who was a fan of the series, actually contacted the show’s executive producer Shawn Levy to inquire about directing some episodes. When an Oscar-winning Disney/Pixar writer/director asks to direct some hours of your hit show, you say, “Yes!” EW also reports that Rebecca Thomas (Electrick Children) will direct Episode 7, while The Duffer Brothers will helm Episodes 1, 2, and 8, while Levy will do 3 and 4. Noticeably absent is who will be directing the 9th episode and Season 2 finale…

Here’s how the arrangement came about, as explained by Levy:

“Andrew called me out of the blue and said, ‘I love it. I would be honored to be part of it.’”

Easy as that! But wait, there’s more! EW also reports that some of the Season 2 episode titles will change. The previously revealed titles included: Madmax, The Boy Who Came Back to Life, The Pumpkin Patch, The Palace, The Storm, The Pollywog, The Secret Cabin, The Brain, and The Lost Brother. So while you might have figured some things out based on these titles, things will get a little more complicated with upcoming changes.

Ross Duffer commented on the reveal last August, saying, “At that point, we knew everything major that was going to happen moving into Season 2.” Matt Duffer followed up by confirming some changes thanks to smarty-pants Internet sleuths:

“Some of them are changing. Some of them we didn’t put because these people are smart on the f—ing internet. You’ve seen it with Westworld — they figured it out! I’ve seen videos analyzing the chapter titles and they’re right on a lot.”

