Final ‘Stranger Things’ Season 2 Trailer and New Images Tease a Straight-Up Sequel

Netflix has released the final new trailer for Stranger Things Season 2, just two weeks before the show premieres. The new season picks up about a year after the events of Season 1, exploring the larger mythology of Will’s disappearance as new threats are introduced. Creators/showrunners The Duffer Brothers have described the nine-episode second season as more of a sequel than a new season, and indeed that’s kind of the theme of this one last trailer.

The crux here is that there’s a new, bigger, more dangerous monster in town than the one that terrorized the folks of Hawkins in Season 1. Upping the ante in the villain department is a hallmark of sequels, as is renewed problems for our heroes—namely that Will, who’s returned, is the key to stopping this thing but he’s also under great duress. There’s even a pretty major callback to a big moment from Season 1, so yeah, this trailer really feels like a blockbuster sequel, and I’m curious to see how that approach works in practice throughout nine new episodes.

Check out the new Stranger Things Season 2 trailer below, followed by a bevy of brand new images. The series stars Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Charlie Heaton, Noah Schnapp, David Harbour, Dacre Montgomery, Sadie Sink, and Winona Ryder. Stranger Things 2 premieres on Netflix on October 27th.

And here’s the show’s official synopsis and timeline: