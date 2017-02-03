‘Stranger Things’ Season 2: First Image Revealed; First Trailer to Air During Super Bowl

0

Stranger Things was one of the biggest hits in any medium last year, and expectations for season two are massive. Filming on the second season is currently underway, but Netflix will have a huge platform to tease their hit show with EW reporting that the first trailer will air during the Super Bowl.

Details on the new season are scarce, but we know that it takes place one year after the events of the first season, and now the kids are in 1984. And as you can see from this first image, they’re fans of Ghostbusters (for a show packed with 80s nostalgia, I am shocked). As for what threat they’ll be facing this time around, executive producer Shawn Levy told EW, “The demogorgon was destroyed but evil wasn’t.”

David Harbour also revealed in an interview:

“It’s a year later in the story, so there are several things that happened last year — like Will has come back — there are certain people in the town that know what happened, and then certain people that don’t know what happened. So there’s a lot of fall out with who knows what.”

So will we be returning to the Upside Down? (Probably!) Will Eleven come back? (Almost definitely!) Will there be more 80s references than you can shake a stick at? (They’re wearing Ghostbusters outfits; what do you think).

Check out the full image below, and come back on Sunday to check out the first Stranger Things Season 2 trailer. The new season of Stranger Things debuts on Netflix later this year.

