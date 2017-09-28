TV Talk: New ‘Stranger Things’ Season 2 Images Released

Facebook Messenger

On this episode of Collider TV Talk (September 28, 2017) John Rocha, Perri Nemiroff and Grace Hancock discuss:

  • CBS has given a pilot production commitment to Here Comes the Neighborhood, a multi-camera comedy from The Big Bang Theory veteran Jim Reynolds
  • The Mist is cancelled after one season
  • The Russo Brothers get SyFy pilot order to Deadly Class, a drama series based on the graphic novel of the same name by Rick Remender and Wes Craig
  • Allison Keene’s TV Performer of The Week
  • Twitter Question – #ColliderTVTalk
  • Pick of the Day – With The Mist being cancelled, what should be the next Stephen King book to get a TV series?

 

