TV Talk: New ‘Stranger Things’ Season 2 Images Released

On this episode of Collider TV Talk (September 28, 2017) John Rocha, Perri Nemiroff and Grace Hancock discuss:
- Stranger Things Season 2 images released
- CBS has given a pilot production commitment to Here Comes the Neighborhood, a multi-camera comedy from The Big Bang Theory veteran Jim Reynolds
- The Mist is cancelled after one season
- The Russo Brothers get SyFy pilot order to Deadly Class, a drama series based on the graphic novel of the same name by Rick Remender and Wes Craig
- American Horror Story review
- Mr. Mercedes review
- Allison Keene’s TV Performer of The Week
- Twitter Question – #ColliderTVTalk
- Pick of the Day – With The Mist being cancelled, what should be the next Stephen King book to get a TV series?