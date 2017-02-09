‘Stranger Things’: New Season 2 Images Are Waffle-icious

0

Have you heard? Netflix’s Stranger Things returns this Halloween for Season 2. And if the title is to be believed, things are about to get even stranger-er than they were in Season 1, which turned things literally upside-down. We have a few months to go before we’ll be able to binge watch the new season, but you can expect plenty of teases in the meantime.

As part of their coverage of the new season of Stranger Things, EW has a batch of images showing off the returning cast members one year after the supernatural events of Season 1. Nothing super spoilery here other than Eleven’s new hairdo and even a waffle with a curious bite taken out of it, though we’re not sure if that’s a plot point or just the result of a hungry crew member.

In a recent post, we reported on some of the Season 2 insight shared by series co-creator Matt Duffer:

Will ( Noah Schnapp ) “seems to be seeing images from the Upside Down—the question is whether they’re real or not. So it seems like he’s having some sort of post-traumatic stress disorder.”

) “seems to be seeing images from the Upside Down—the question is whether they’re real or not. So it seems like he’s having some sort of post-traumatic stress disorder.” Winona Ryder says that, for Joyce, “I think she’s made this choice [to be in a relationship] with Bob ( Sean Astin ) because she wants a good father figure in her sons’ lives.”

says that, for Joyce, “I think she’s made this choice [to be in a relationship] with Bob ( ) because she wants a good father figure in her sons’ lives.” Nancy ( Natalia Dyer ) and Mike ( Finn Wolfhard ) are mourning the losses of Barb ( Shannon Purser ) and Eleven ( Millie Bobbie Brown ) in secret, and it’s having an effect on them.

) and Mike ( ) are mourning the losses of Barb ( ) and Eleven ( ) in secret, and it’s having an effect on them. David Harbour ’s Hopper is trying to hold everything together and control the fallout as part of a cover-up story he believes is for the greater good.

’s Hopper is trying to hold everything together and control the fallout as part of a cover-up story he believes is for the greater good. You can expect a Stephen King -inspired human villain to make an appearance alongside the supernatural

-inspired human villain to make an appearance alongside the supernatural Oh, and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) will get a pet alien pet. No word on whether or not it likes Reese’s Pieces.

For more on Stranger Things, be sure to read up on some recent stories below:

Check out the new images below: