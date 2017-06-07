‘Stranger Things’ Season 2 Will Give the Monster More Screen Time

0

Love Stranger Things but wish there was more of the Demogorgon? Good news! Well, not about the Demogorgon, I think that thing’s dead. However, if you were craving more monster action in Matt and Ross Duffer‘s breakout Netflix hit, you’re going to like what the creators have to say about Season 2. TVLine hit up Netflix’s FYSee Space and embraced the opportunity to get some updates on the new season of Stranger Things, including a promise that the creature feature goodness won’t be tucked away in another dimension for Season 2.

“Last season, a lot of the horror and a lot of what was happening with Will was off screen in the Upside down,” Ross Duffer said. “That’s not the case [in Season 2]. The horror is more up-close and personal.”

The cast backed up that sentiment. Noah Schnapp, who plays the Upside Down abducted Will Byers, said Season 2 will be “darker and more eerie” while Finn Wolfhard, who plays Eleven’s BFF Mike, straight up lays it out: “scarier stuff happens,” he said. But Matt Duffer insists that they also wanted to keep that Season 1 sense of fun alive, even if things are getting a little scarier. “We didn’t want to lose that sense of wonder,” he explained.

If there’s someone who didn’t get a whole lot of wonder in the first season, it’s Will Byers. While Mike and the gang were tracking down supernatural mysteries and hanging out with a tough telekinetic chick, he was trapped in a dreary, sluggy monster underworld and he didn’t look so hot when we saw him at the end of the finale. We already know that Season 2 will be very Will Byers-centric, but it seems like he’s not going to be having an awesome time this season either. “Something happens to Will in the first couple of episodes that’s very, very disturbing,” said Wolfhard. Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin, continued “They know he is not well, but they are just trying to pretend [nothing] happened.”

