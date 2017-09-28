New ‘Stranger Things’ Season 2 Images Reveal New Characters & New Horrors

0

It’s hard to believe but we’ve only got one month left to go before Stranger Things Season 2 is unveiled. It feels like we’ve been anticipating this thing for a long time now, but we’re almost there folks. And with the premiere date looming closer, Netflix has unveiled a few new images from the second season, giving us another look at the show’s new characters and some troubling scenarios.

Sean Astin and Dacre Montgomery (Power Rangers) are two of the new additions for Season 2, and we get a couple of looks at their characters in this new gallery. Astin plays a former schoolmate of Joyce (Winona Ryder) and Hopper (David Harbour), and it appears he’s going to be driving a romantic wedge between the two characters as a shoulder for Joyce to cry on. Montgomery, meanwhile, is playing an older kid with violent tendencies that are hidden under a charismatic veneer.

Showrunners/creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer have been stressing that they approached the second season of Stranger Things like a sequel and not like a new season, so it’ll be interesting to see how it’s structured. One of the joys of the first season was its novel-like narrative, telling one story over a handful of episodes. That’s likely the case in Season 2, and while Netflix has already greenlit a third season, the Duffer brothers have said the show will likely come to an end after its fourth.

But we’re still a ways off from that. For now, peruse these new Stranger Things Season 2 images below via EW. The series also stars Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Mtarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Charlie Heaton, and Natlia Dyer. All nine episodes of Season 2 hit Netflix on October 27th.