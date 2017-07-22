New ‘Stranger Things’ Season 2 Trailer Is Downright Spooky

0

Netflix has dropped a brand new trailer for Stranger Things Season 2, fresh out of the show’s Comic-Con panel. The new season picks up about a year after the events of Season 1, exploring the larger mythology of Will’s disappearance as new threats are introduced. Creators/showrunners The Duffer Brothers have described the nine-episode second season as more of a sequel than a new season, and indeed there’s plenty to look forward to here.

I love the full on Halloween vibe The Duffer Brothers are embracing this year. Thriller is a bold needle drop. Sure, it’s nostalgic, but it’s also an element unto its own and could easily detract from the Stranger Things vibe. But it works perfectly with the All Hallow’s Eve spirit the new trailer is conjuring up. And it probably goes without saying, but I’m a little obsessed that new monster looming over the Upside Down Hawkins. It’s Lovecraftian as all get out, and I love it. The production value on Season 2 looks fantastic, no surprise, and overall the trailer looks like Stranger Things is poised to deliver more of that Amblin-inspired adventure people loved so much with added spookiness via Halloween flourish. Count me in.

Check out the new Stranger Things Season 2 trailer below. The series stars Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Charlie Heaton, Noah Schnapp, David Harbour, Dacre Montgomery, Sadie Sink, and Winona Ryder. Stranger Things 2 premieres on Netflix on October 27th.

And here’s the show’s official synopsis and timeline: