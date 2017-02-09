‘Stranger Things’ Season 2 Plot Details Teased, New Image Revealed

0

Stranger Things Season 2 has largely been shrouded in mystery, as well it should be. The first season seemed like it came out of nowhere, and one of the great joys of it was not knowing what to expect. During the Super Bowl, Netflix released a teaser that promised the series will be returning on Halloween, which is essentially an eternity away. But Netflix is not turning off the tap on Stranger Things info yet, as EW has some scoops about what we can expect when we return to Hawkins, Indiana.

Firstly, series co-creator Matt Duffer shares some insight about what’s going on with Will (Noah Schnapp). We saw at the end of Season 1 that he was coughing up slugs, and the new teaser shows him having dark visions. “He seems to be seeing images from the Upside Down—the question is whether they’re real or not. So it seems like he’s having some sort of post-traumatic stress disorder.” To try and keep things normal, Winona Ryder says that for Joyce, “I think she’s made this choice [to be in a relationship] with Bob (Sean Astin) because she wants a good father figure in her sons’ lives.”

Other than Will, Ross Duffer adds that Nancy (Natalia Dyer) and Mike (Finn Wolfhard) are the most messed up from the experience, mourning the secret losses of Barb (Shannon Purser) and Eleven (Millie Bobbie Brown). “They’re both grappling with that, and we see the effects.” David Harbour also says that it’s up to Hopper to hold everything together, to control the story of what happened, and how he has to lie and cover things up for the greater good.

And while Season 2 will also introduce some human baddies (which Matt Duffer comments is something Stephen King is excellent at creating, and they wanted to tap into that), there will still be plenty of supernatural horror (though the Duffers won’t reveal what, only that it will be “different”). But on the bright side, Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) will get an alien pet, which sounds just about perfect.

Stranger Things Season 2 will return to Netflix on October 31st.