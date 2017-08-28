‘Stranger Things’ Season 2 Character Posters Go Full Spielberg-Face

0

While everyone is still talking about the Game of Thrones finale, the next TV phenomenon is right around the corner. Stranger Things Season 2 debuts in two months, and Netflix has now unveiled a series of character posters that are delightfully throwback in nature. Not only do the posters have fold marks, just like the ones you used to hang on your bedroom wall, but many of them feature the characters making “Spielberg Face.” If you’re unfamiliar with this trope, it’s a recurring theme in the films of Steven Spielberg—a character looks up in awe, mouth agape. You’ll find it in everything from E.T. to Jurassic Park, and given that Stranger Things was directly influenced by Spielberg’s filmography—especially throughout the 80s—it’s a fitting reference for these character posters.

We still know very little about Stranger Things Season 2, but showrunners Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer assert that they approached the second season more like a sequel to a beloved film, which is right in line with their entire approach to Stranger Things. Indeed, the show feels more filmic in nature than a traditional series—one big story told over multiple episodes. And with the Duffers planning the end the show after four seasons, we really don’t have too much story left to tell, so it’ll be interesting to see the direction they take here.

Check out the Stranger Things Season 2 posters below. The series stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Noah Schnapp, Joe Keery, Dacre Montgomery, and Sadie Sink. The new season debuts on Netflix on October 27th.