‘Stranger Things’ Season 2 Poster Sees a Storm A-Brewin’ Over Hawkins, Indiana

0

Season 1 of Netflix’s Stranger Things will go down in TV history as one of the buzziest shows ever made. While that’s good news for the cast and crew, the fans are now expecting big things for Season 2. The pressure is on showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer and executive producer Shawn Levy to recapture the nostalgia and magic of the first season, which followed the adventures of a group of kids attempting to locate their missing friend. Expect things to get even stranger in Season 2 now that the Upside-Down and the monsters that lurk within it have been revealed.

Also revealed today is the release date for Season 2. Stranger Things will return to Netflix on Friday, October 27th, just in time to binge all 9 new episodes during the Halloween weekend. That’s also a few days earlier than the previously rumored October 31st release date, allowing plenty of time to play both Season 1 and 2 over and over again until you’re sufficiently terrified.

Check out the release date reveal below:

Some doors can’t be closed. #StrangerThings2 arrives on October 27. pic.twitter.com/NALL5HQalg — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) July 11, 2017

And here’s the show’s official synopsis and timeline:

It’s 1984 and the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana are still reeling from the horrors of the demagorgon and the secrets of Hawkins Lab. Will Byers has been rescued from the Upside Down but a bigger, sinister entity still threatens those who survived. 1953, date unknown – MKUltra comes to Hawkins and begins experimentation

1979 – Police Chief Jim Hopper returns to Hawkins

1983, November 6 – The vanishing of Will Byers

1983, November 8 – The vanishing of Barbara Holland

2016, July 15 – Part 1

2017, October 27 – Part 2

