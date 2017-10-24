‘Stranger Things’ Season 2: Return to the Upside Down with Our Spoiler-Free Video Review

Collider’s Perri Nemiroff, Mark Reilly and Steve Weintraub review the highly anticipated second season of Netflix’s Stranger Things. They answer whether or not the return to Hawkins lives up to the hype of Season 1, clarify some confusion over whether or not this is supposed to be an anthology series, and talk about just how far the Duffer Brothers have extended the show’s mythology. The cast also expands in the second season, so the trio addresses just how well the new and old characters are managed, and they tease some unexpected pairings.
This spoiler-free video review only covers the series’ first six episodes, but more video content will arrive in the near future once the entirety of the season is available. If you’ve got questions, we’ve got answers!
Here’s the official synopsis for Stranger Things 2:
Stranger Things: A love letter to the ’80s classics that captivated a generation, Stranger Things is set in 1983 Indiana, where a young boy vanishes into thin air. As friends, family and local police search for answers, they are drawn into an extraordinary mystery involving top-secret government experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one very strange little girl.
Stranger Things 2: It’s 1984 and the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana are still reeling from the horrors of the Demogorgon and the secrets of Hawkins Lab. Will Byers has been rescued from the Upside Down but a bigger, sinister entity still threatens those who survived.