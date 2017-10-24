‘Stranger Things’ Season 2: Return to the Upside Down with Our Spoiler-Free Video Review

0

Collider’s Perri Nemiroff, Mark Reilly and Steve Weintraub review the highly anticipated second season of Netflix’s Stranger Things. They answer whether or not the return to Hawkins lives up to the hype of Season 1, clarify some confusion over whether or not this is supposed to be an anthology series, and talk about just how far the Duffer Brothers have extended the show’s mythology. The cast also expands in the second season, so the trio addresses just how well the new and old characters are managed, and they tease some unexpected pairings.

This spoiler-free video review only covers the series’ first six episodes, but more video content will arrive in the near future once the entirety of the season is available. If you’ve got questions, we’ve got answers!

Here’s the official synopsis for Stranger Things 2: