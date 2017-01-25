‘Stranger Things’ Season 2: Sean Astin’s Role Revealed

0

Stranger Things news sometimes comes from the strangest places, but we’ll take what we can get. The latest update on the highly anticipated second season of the hit Netflix series came from the show’s star David Harbour while in attendance for a fan convention. That, by itself, isn’t so strange, but that fact that it was a floating fan convention on a cruise ship is a little out of the ordinary (and sounds fantastic).

The Fan2Sea convention included the Stranger Things cast among the many special guests in attendance; a panel for the show featured Harbour alongside Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Shannon Purser, Randall Havens and Catherine Dyer, and Art Director Bill Davis. Hollywoodlife was there to get the scoop on some Season 2 additions, namely the arrival of Sean Astin and what his character Bob Newby is all about. (Paul Reiser and Linnea Berthelsen will also be joining the show.)

As for Astin, we previously knew that his character was a high school contemporary of Harbour’s Hopper and Winona Ryder‘s Joyce. Here’s what Harbour had to say about Astin’s role in the upcoming season of Stranger Things:

“We have Sean Astin… he’s Winona’s new boyfriend — much to the chagrin to the Chief of Police.”

He followed it up by confirming the timeline of Season 2 and how it will affect events:

“It’s a year later in the story, so there are several things that happened last year — like Will has come back — there are certain people in the town that know what happened, and then certain people that don’t know what happened. So there’s a lot of fall out with who knows what.”

And, yes, “Justice for Barb” will indeed be felt throughout at least the early stages of the upcoming season, according to Harbour:

“The question and the feelings that Nancy has that no one ever cares about her friend Barb, are very much present in the beginning of the season.”

So, do we trust Astin’s character? The nefarious folks behind the experiments on Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) aren’t exactly shy about subterfuge and spycraft. Or perhaps something good will come out of Joyce’s new relationship. Bob was, after all, a bit nerdy back in high school and apparently managed the Hawkins, IN RadioShack, so maybe he’s not bad at all. If nothing else, it’ll give the Duffer Brothers some more emotional range to play with since the father figures already present on this show are all kinds of effed up.

