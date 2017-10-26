Get Hype for ‘Stranger Things’ Season 2 with Netflix’s Clever Throwback Posters

It’s almost time! Stranger Things Season 2 finally drops on Netflix tomorrow and before we dive into the cinematic references that are sure to be jam-packed in the nostalgic horror fantasy, let’s look back on the influences touted during the marketing campaign. Over the last few months, the Stranger Things team debuted a series of throwback posters designed to conjure the iconography from the genre classics of yore and with the series debut just around the corner, we’re making it easy to flip through the art (and get a glimpse at what references you should probably keep an eye out for).
Stranger Things Season 2 stars returning castmembers Milly Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Charlie Heaton, Noah Schnapp, and David Harbour, alongisde newcomers Dacre Montgomery and Sadie Sink, and the delightfully self-referential addition, Sean Astin. Created by Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, the series returns to Netflix on October 27th.
So without further ado, check out all of the Stranger Things Season 2 posters (and the classic movie art that influenced them below).