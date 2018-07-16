‘Stranger Things’: A Totally Tubular Retro Ad Gives a Sneak Peek at Season 3

0

It appears that Hawkins, Indiana is getting an upgrade in Stranger Things Season 3 (and I don’t just mean with the casting of Maya Hawke, who was exceptionally delightful in PBS’s recent Little Women adaptation). According to a retro-styled ad released today, the small town is getting a big city mall: Star Court Mall in fact, which is full of stores like The Gap! Walden Books! Sam Goody! And other things to make you weirdly nostalgic for former conglomerates (The Gap is still part of a conglomerate of course, but check that old logo!)

The best part of this amazingly 80s ad, though, is that our dear Steve (Joe Keery) makes an appearance at the end. He’s apparently working at an ice cream shop, forced to say “ahoy!” and does not look thrilled at any of it (although I wonder if working with Maya Hawke’s Robin might spell romance?)

Though there’s no premiere date yet, there’s always a lot of hype around the return of the series, which was just nominated for an Emmy award for Best Drama, alongside Supporting nods for both David Harbour and Millie Bobbie Brown.

Check out the new video:

Ahoy! Something is coming… to Hawkins, Indiana! pic.twitter.com/BI4wFRVzvB — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) July 16, 2018

