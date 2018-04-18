‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 Recruits Cary Elwes and Jake Busey for “Sleazy”, “Questionable” Roles

0

Netflix just revealed a pair of guest stars for its upcoming third season of Stranger Things which should please some 80s/90s nostalgia fans out there. Cary Elwes of The Princess Bride and SAW fame will join the cast along with Jake Busey of Starship Troopers and the upcoming actioner The Predator. They’ll be guest performers playing Mayor Kline and a Hawkins Post journalist named Bruce, respectively. Netflix was kind enough to share their character breakdowns with us, starting with Elwes.

Mayor Kline is described as “handsome, slick, and sleazy …your classic 80s politician — more concerned with his own image than with the people of the small town he governs.” As for Bruce, “he’s a journalist for the The Hawkins Post with questionable morals and a sick sense of humor.”

As for Elwes’ other work these days, he was recently a series regular on his show The Art of More, which has wrapped its second season for Sony/Crackle. He stars opposite Dennis Quaid, Kate Bosworth and Christian Cooke. Elwes also shot The Billionaire Boys Club opposite Ansel Elgort, Taron Egerton and Kevin Spacey. He can be seen starring in the theatrical release The Queen of Spain, opposite Penelope Cruz for Academy Award-winning director, Fernando Trueba (Belle Epoque); Sugar Mountain, opposite Jason Momoa; and We Don’t Belong Here, opposite Catherine Keener and Anton Yelchin.

Busey, meanwhile, will star in Shane Black‘s Fox feature The Predator, arriving in theaters this August. He also recurred on Ray Donovan and Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and starred in History Channel’s 8-hour epic mini-series Texas Rising alongside Thomas Jane, Bill Paxton, Ray Liotta and Jeremy Davies, directed by Roland Joffee.

