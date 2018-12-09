‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 Episode Titles Revealed In New Teaser Trailer

0

Ahoy! Netflix has released a trailer for Stranger Things season 3, and while it doesn’t contain any new footage, the brief teaser did reveal all eight episode titles for the third return trip to Hawkins, Indiana. The new episode titles are:

Suzie, Do You Copy? The Mall Rats The Case of the Missing Lifeguard The Sauna Test The Source The Birthday The Bite The Battle of Starcourt

As was the case last year, the titles raise a lot more questions than they answer. The only “Suzie” in Stranger Things so far is Susan Hargrove (Jennifer Marshall), mother of Max (Sadie Sink) and walking Aqua Net can Billy (Dacre Montgomery). “The Mall Rats” is easy; The Duffer Brothers have already revealed that season three is anchored by the arrival of a brand new mall in Hawkins, which results in a truly fantastic piece of costuming inside the Scoops Ahoy. “The Case of the Missing Lifeguard” is intriguing, as it’s been reported that actress Francesca Reale was cast in the recurring role of Heather, a lifeguard at the Hawkins Community Pool. I’m just going to assume “The Bite” is centered on Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), because the only consistent things in this cruel world are death, taxes, and something horrific happening to Will Byers.

As for “The Battle of Starcourt”, a previous teaser revealed that Hawkins’ new mall is actually called The Starcourt, so it looks like Stranger Things season three is going to end with some explosive shenanigans inside the shopping center.

Check out the teaser below. Stranger Things—which also stars Millie Bobbie Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matazarro, Caleb McLaughlin, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, and Joe Keery—returns for season 3 in summer 2019.

