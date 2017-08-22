‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 Ordered by Netflix

0

Stranger Things took the entertainment world by storm when it premiered last summer on Netflix, making a Season 2 order a certainty. There’s so much hype for the follow-up to the Hawkins kids’ adventures in the Upside-Down, however, that Netflix has decided to go ahead and order up Season 3, according to showrunners/creators Matt and Ross Duffer. That’s great news for fans of the series since it shows confidence in the upcoming second season–dropping in its entirety October 27th–and also promises more Stranger Things to come.

As for Season 2, the Duffers “wanted to push things a bit.” They consider the next chunk of episodes less as a follow-up season and more of a movie sequel that’s “a little bit bigger.” But wait, there’s more! The Duffers have been hard at work figuring out the overall series arc in the hopes of bringing its story to a satisfying conclusion rather than letting it limp across the finish line. So while Season 3 is a go, the unconfirmed Season 4 looks to be the final run for the show.

In an interview with Vulture, the Duffer Bros. had this to say about the future of Stranger Things and their cast of characters:

Matt:“I don’t know if we can justify something bad happening to them once a year.” Ross: “We’re thinking it will be a four-season thing and then out. They’re going to have to get the fuck out of this town! It’s ridiculous!”

I like that the Duffers are wise enough to know that there’s only so many trips into the Upside-Down that can be rehashed in successive seasons before it gets stale and nonsensical, and also that their young stars are quickly growing up and embarking on diverse career paths of their own. I’d much prefer to see Stranger Things go out on a high note. Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Here’s the show’s official synopsis and timeline for Season 2:

It’s 1984 and the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana are still reeling from the horrors of the demagorgon and the secrets of Hawkins Lab. Will Byers has been rescued from the Upside Down but a bigger, sinister entity still threatens those who survived. 1953, date unknown – MKUltra comes to Hawkins and begins experimentation

1979 – Police Chief Jim Hopper returns to Hawkins

1983, November 6 – The vanishing of Will Byers

1983, November 8 – The vanishing of Barbara Holland

2016, July 15 – Part 1

2017, October 27 – Part 2

