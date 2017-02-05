This Week in Horror: ‘Resident Evil’ Joins $1 Billion Club; ‘Stranger Things’ SAG Speech Goes Viral

0

Howdy, horror fans! Welcome to the inaugural debut of the weekly horror hook-up, a one-stop spot for all the horror movie and TV news of the week, from casting news to trailer debuts, reviews, interviews and more. Basically, if it’s in horror and it’s worth knowing, we’re rounding it up here for your convenience.

Since we’re still in that early year pit of cinema, this week was relatively slight in major horror announcements and reveals. The Resident Evil franchise finished off its long run by officially joining the $1 Billion club after the returns from The Final Chapter. We also got a look at the original audition tapes for Paranormal Activity thanks to director Oren Peli, who posted an extended video of the improved scenes online. There’s also an update on the once-dreaded, now-anticipated Suspiria Remake. Fresh off the buzz of his Sundance smash Call Me By Your Name, director Luca Guadagnino has wrapped filming on Suspiria and he’s taking his remake of the Dario Argento classic to the European Film Market this week.

On the TV Side, it’s all about Stranger Things, with the first look images at Season 2 and a viral SAG Awards win thanks to a rousing speech from David Harbour and a baffling display of emoting from Winona Ryder. We’ve also got reviews for Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet and FX’s Legion, which is waaaaay scarier than you’re probably expecting.

For all the horror news we’ve already at length this week, you can check out the links below. Then check out other genre highlights from the week, including the latest episode of Collider Nightmares, and finish it all up with a rundown of the week in horror movie trailers.

(You may be surprised to see Legion in here, but having watched the first three episodes, Noah Hawley’s new Marvel series can be utterly terrifying at times and may end up being one of the best horror shows on TV.)

INTERVIEWS:

