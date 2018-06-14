‘Stranger Things’ Getting the Telltale Games Treatment for Consoles and PC

0

Telltale Games has branched out into the worlds of Game of Thrones, Fables, The Walking Dead, Batman, Guardians of the Galaxy, and more. Now they’re turning their attention to Hawkins, Indiana. Variety reports that the studio is working on a Stranger Things video game for consoles and PC.

For those unfamiliar with the Telltale games, they’re basically interactive stories where you choose various dialogue options to steer the path of the narrative and the characters. Sometimes it works incredibly well, like in The Walking Dead game, and other times it feels like they’re aping the tone but not the positives of the source material, as was the case with the largely miserable Game of Thrones adaptation. It remains to be seen if the Stranger Things game will use the main characters from the show or if it will be a side story like Walking Dead and Game of Thrones where you interact with popular characters but you play someone new.

In addition to licensing out Stranger Things to Telltale, Netflix is getting into the interactive story business itself with Minecraft: Story Mode. Per Variety:

“The “Minecraft” title is similar to Netflix’s choose-your-own-adventure-style interactive shows for kids: “Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale” and “Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile.” Earlier this year Netflix debuted another interactive title, “Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout.”

That sounds like a good fit for the Minecraft brand whereas a traditional Telltale Games title should work well for Stranger Things.

There’s no timeline yet on the Stranger Things video game or if it will have the multi-episode structure of past Telltale Games. The third season of Stranger Things is currently in development, although there’s been no word yet on the release date. Presumably, with filming starting back in April, it’s possible that Stranger Things 3 will hit the same October release date as Stranger Things 2.