Netflix Welcomes Hasbro’s ‘Stretch Armstrong and the Flex Fighters’

A few years back, the powers that be wisely scrapped a live-action adaptation of Hasbro’s gel-filled action figure Stretch Armstrong. However, the property is being reinvented in an interesting way with the new, upcoming Netflix series, Stretch Armstrong and the Flex Fighters. The new teenage superhero animated series has transformed the original 70s toy into a relatable kids adventure that features diverse characters with wacky powers and a playfully humorous storyline.

Stretch Armstrong and the Flex Fighters will feature the voices of leading Hollywood television and film talent including:

Scott Menville (Teen Titans Go!, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) as Jake Armstrong / Stretch

(Teen Titans Go!, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) as Jake Armstrong / Stretch Steven Yeun (Voltron, Trollhunters) as Nathan Park / Wingspan

(Voltron, Trollhunters) as Nathan Park / Wingspan Ogie Banks (Ultimate Spider-Man) as Ricardo Perez / Omni-Mass

(Ultimate Spider-Man) as Ricardo Perez / Omni-Mass Wil Wheaton (Teen Titans Go!) as Rook

(Teen Titans Go!) as Rook Felicia Day (The Guild, Supernatural) as Erika

(The Guild, Supernatural) as Erika Keith David (Adventure Time, Rick and Morty) as Kane

(Adventure Time, Rick and Morty) as Kane Kate Mulgrew (Orange is the New Black) as Dr. C

(Orange is the New Black) as Dr. C Walter Koenig (Star Trek, Babylon 5) as Mr. Savic

Here’s the official synopsis:

Stretch Armstrong and the Flex Fighters follows high school student Jake Armstrong and his two best friends Nathan Park and Ricardo Perez who are accidentally exposed to an experimental chemical that forever changes their seemingly normal lives, transforming them into unlikely heroes who embark on a series of adventures.

Here’s what Stephen Davis, Chief Content Officer and Executive Vice President, Hasbro Inc., had to say about the project:

“Stretch Armstrong and the Flex Fighters is the first Hasbro brand to receive a Netflix original series order. We have been waiting for just the right moment to re-imagine Stretch for a new audience and our friends at Netflix got it right away; they have been a tremendous partner. We have hit a superhero sweet spot, and with Netflix’s global reach, kids across the world will fall in love with its fun characters and action-packed storyline.”

Netflix and Hasbro will transport viewers into a new generation of Stretch Armstrong with 26 episodes available for Netflix members worldwide beginning late 2017. Stretch Armstrong and the Flex Fighters is developed for television by Executive Producer and Supervising Director Victor Cook and Executive Producer/Story Editors/Head Writers Chris “Doc” Wyatt and Kevin Burke.

