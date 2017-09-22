Tatiana Maslany Shares What She’ll Always Remember From Filming ‘Stronger’

0

-

With David Gordon Green’s Stronger opening this weekend, I got to speak with stars Miranda Richardson and Tatiana Maslany at the Toronto International Film Festival. If you haven’t seen the trailers, the true story drama stars Jake Gyllenhaal as Jeff Bauman, an ordinary man who became a symbol of heroism and strength after losing both of his legs during the tragic 2013 Boston Marathon bombing. Unlike the Mark Wahlberg vehicle Patriot’s Day, this film is mostly focused on what happened after the bombing, and how the event and the public attention affected Bauman and his ex-girlfriend Erin (Tatiana Maslany), who was running the marathon at the time.

During the interview they talked about how the film is both honest to the true story while also keeping Bauman’s humor, Sean Bobbitt’s fantastic cinematography, memorable moments from filming, and the strong reactions from audiences that have seen the film.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis. You can also read Adam Chitwood’s very positive review here.

Miranda Richardson and Tatiana Maslany:

The delicate balance of trying to be honest to the real people they’re portraying while also making a movie.

Did they know while they were making it that the film would have such a strong reaction?

They talk about the great cinematography by Sean Bobbitt and the minimalist way he shot the film.

Is there a day or two they’ll always remember from filming?

Here’s the official synopsis for Stronger: