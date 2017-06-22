‘Stronger’ Trailer: Jake Gyllenhaal Leads Emotional Boston Marathon Drama

0

Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions have released the first trailer for the true story drama Stronger. Directed by versatile filmmaker David Gordon Green (Prince Avalanche, Pineapple Express), the film stars Jake Gyllenhaal as Jeff Bauman, an ordinary man who became a symbol of heroism and strength after losing both of his legs during the tragic 2013 Boston Marathon bombing. Unlike the Mark Wahlberg vehicle Patriot’s Day, this film is mostly focused on what happened after the bombing, and how the event and the public affected Bauman and his ex-girlfriend Erin (Tatiana Maslany), who was running the marathon at the time.

Gyllenhaal is one of our greatest living actors and he appears to be giving an incredible performance here. This film has been completed for quite a while, but it looks like it was a smart move to hold it and give it some space from Patriot’s Day. It appears to be a very different movie—an emotional character study—and this makes me incredibly eager to see it. Moreover, Green is a super weird director. He can easily vacillate between low-brow fantasy comedy like Your Highness and a super intimate, small-scale character drama like Manglehorn. Stronger definitely looks like one to watch out for.

Check out the Stronger trailer below. The film also stars Miranda Richardson and opens in theaters on September 22nd (which, yes, is a very awards friendly date—watch this space).