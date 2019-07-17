Betty Gilpin & Natalie Morales on ‘Stuber’ and Favorite TV Shows

0

With director Michael Dowse’s extremely funny action-comedy Stuber now playing in theaters, I recently sat down with Betty Gilpin & Natalie Morales for an exclusive interview. In the film, Kumail Nanjiani plays a part-time Uber driver who picks up a passenger (Dave Bautista) shortly after he’s had LASIK surgery and is forced to accompany him on a crazy adventure through Los Angeles as he hunts down a brutal killer. Trust me, Kumail Nanjiani and Dave Bautista are fantastic together and you’ll laugh from the beginning of the film till to end. Stuber also stars Iko Uwais, Jimmy Tatro, Mira Sorvino and Karen Gillan.

During the interview, Gilpin and Morales talked about how much fun they had shooting the movie, what it was like working with Michael Dowse, favorite buddy cop movies, first TV show crushes, the last thing they were obsessed with, the secret to having a great relationship with their cinematographer, the movie they’ve seen the most, and much more.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis.

Betty Gilpin & Natalie Morales:

Was it a fun shoot?

Did Gilpin know she was going to spend a lot of her time on her phone in the film?

Do they have any favorite buddy cop movies?

What was it like working with director Michael Dowse?

What TV show would they like to guest star on?

What was their first movie or TV show crush?

What TV show have they watched all the way through more than once?

What movie have they watched the most?

Can they watch themselves on screen?

What was the last thing they were obsessed with?

What’s the secret to having a great relationship with your cinematographer?

What can fans expect in Glow season 3?

What did it mean for Natalie Morales to voice a character in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse?

Here is the official synopsis for Stuber: