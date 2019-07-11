Kumail Nanjiani and Dave Bautista on ‘Stuber’ and Their Favorite TV Shows

0

–

With director Michael Dowse’s extremely funny action-comedy Stuber arriving in theaters this weekend, I recently sat down with Kumail Nanjiani and Dave Bautista for an exclusive interview. In the film, Nanjiani plays a part-time Uber driver who picks up a passenger (Bautista) shortly after he’s had LASIK surgery and is forced to accompany him on a crazy adventure through Los Angeles as he hunts down a brutal killer. Trust me, Kumail Nanjiani and Dave Bautista are fantastic together and you’ll laugh from the beginning of the film till to end. Stuber also stars Iko Uwais, Natalie Morales, Betty Gilpin, Jimmy Tatro, Mira Sorvino and Karen Gillan.

During the interview, Nanjiani and Bautista talked about their first meeting, what they wish they would have known on the first day of filming, if they have any pre-shooting rituals, and more. In addition, they talked about what TV show they’ve watched all the way through more than once, what they collect (which leads to a great story) and I try and get Nanjiani to talk about possibly being in The Eternals and Bautista to talk about Dune.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis.

Kumail Nanjiani and Dave Bautista:

What is it like the night before their first meeting? Are they nervous?

What do they wish they knew on day one if they could go back in time?

Do they have any pre-shooting rituals?

Is Kumail Nanjiani joining the Marvel universe?

What TV show have they watched all the way through more than once?

What do they collect?

What can Bautista tease about Dune?

Here is the official synopsis for Stuber: