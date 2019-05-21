‘Stuber’ International Trailer Is a Wild Ride for Uber Driver Kumail Nanjiani

0

20th Century Fox has released an international trailer for their upcoming comedy Stuber. The film stars Dave Bautista as a take-no-prisoners cop who just had LASIK so he can’t drive himself around. Enter Stu (Kumail Nanjiani), a mild-mannered and committed Uber driver who takes Vic’s fare request. Stu must then drive Vic around as Vic tries to stop a brutal killer.

This movie looks like it’s going to be a blast-and-a-half. Bautista and Nanjiani are hilarious, and it looks like they have great chemistry together. While the concept of the mismatched buddy comedy may not reinvent the genre, this still seems like it will be loads of fun and a terrific summer comedy. The work-in-progress cut got great notices out of SXSW earlier this year, and I’m eager to see the finished feature. I also like that director Michael Dowse is poised to break out big with this movie if it’s a hit. If you haven’t seen Dowse’s previous movies Goon and What If?, make time to do so since they’re both absolutely delightful.

Check out the Stuber international trailer below. The film opens July 12th and also stars Iko Uwais, Natalie Morales, Betty Gilpin, Jimmy Tatro, Mira Sorvino, and Karen Gillan.

Here’s the official synopsis for Stuber: