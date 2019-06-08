‘Stuber’ Red Band Trailer Takes Kumail Nanjiani on the Uber Ride from Hell

0

20th Century Fox has released a Red Band trailer for Stuber, the action-comedy that sees detective Dave Bautista taking Kumail Nanjiani‘s Uber driver on the ride-share from hell. The film was directed by Michael Dowse (Goon) from a script by Tripper Clancy (Four Against the Bank).

This movie looks like an absolute blast-a-rama, man, and I hope it’s the outrageous buddy flick needed to see both Bautista and Nanjiani break out huge. Not that either hasn’t made it, per se—Bautista is in the freaking MCU, and Nanjiani has Men In Black: International coming up—but this looks like the exact type of flick that showcases them at their best. Nanjiani has been gold for years and proved he could easily lead a comedy with The Big Sick, but I’ve also been so consistently impressed with Bautista since he stepped from the wrestling ring on to the big screen. The dude is obviously gifted at big, loud physical comedy, but this trailer also shows him excelling at a kind of quiet humor that sets him apart from, say, other former grapplers-turned-actors like Dwayne Johnson or John Cena.

Oh, did I mention Iko Uwais, the Indonesian actor and stunt maestro behind the dang Raid movies, is also along for this ride? Yeah, no, extremely into Stuber.

Check out the trailer and the film’s official poster below. Stuber—which also stars Natalie Morales, Betty Gilpin, Jimmy Tatro, and Karen Gillan—hits theaters on July 12.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here is the official synopsis for Stuber: