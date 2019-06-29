L.A. Readers: Win Free Tickets to Our ‘Stuber’ Screening with Q&A

0

I’ve got a few questions for you. Do you like to laugh? Do you like seeing movies before they’re released? Are you looking forward to the Dave Bautista and Kumail Nanjiani buddy comedy Stuber? Will you be in the Los Angeles area Monday, July 8th? And, finally, would you like to see director Michael Dowse do a Q&A after seeing the film? If you answered yes to these questions I’m about to make you very happy.

On July 8th at 7:30pm at the ArcLight Hollywood, Collider is partnering up with ArcLight Cinemas and 20th Century Fox for a special screening of the very funny comedy Stuber, and after the screening ends, I’ll be moderating a Q&A with Michael Dowse.

If you’re wondering how you can get in, we’ve got you covered. To see this free screening you need to email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I Want to See Stuber!” You need to include your name in the body of the email and if you’d like to bring a guest. We’ll be accepting emails until noon on Friday, July 5th and we’ll contact the people that won passes with specific info about the screening soon after.

Again, this screening is at the ArcLight Hollywood on Monday, July 8th at 7:30pm.

I’ve seen Stuber and it’s very funny. Dave Bautista and Kumail Nanjiani are fantastic together. The film opens in theaters July 12th and also stars Iko Uwais, Natalie Morales, Betty Gilpin, Jimmy Tatro, Mira Sorvino, and Karen Gillan.

Here is the official synopsis and red-band trailer for Stuber:

When a mild-mannered Uber driver named Stu (Kumail Nanjiani) picks up a passenger (Dave Bautista) who turns out to be a cop hot on the trail of a brutal killer, he’s thrust into a harrowing ordeal where he desperately tries to hold onto his wits, his life and his five-star rating. Directed by Michael Dowse, this action-comedy from 20th Century Fox also stars Iko Uwais, Natalie Morales, Betty Gilpin, Jimmy Tatro, Mira Sorvino and Karen Gillan.

