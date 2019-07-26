‘Stumptown’ Cast Talks Powerful Leading Ladies, Dark Secrets & The Rock

0

We’ve already shared the first Stumptown interview from San Diego Comic-Con with Cobie Smulders, Jake Johnson and Michael Ealy, and now it’s time to meet more of the ensemble! The upcoming ABC series is an adaptation of the graphic novels series of the same name and stars Smulders as Dex Parios, a PI working in Portland with some serious military intelligence skills, but also an unapologetic style to her work that gets her into some trouble.

For this second round of Stumptown talk, we chat with Cole Sibus, Camryn Manheim, Adrian Martinez and Tantoo Cardinal. Sibus plays Dex’s brother Ansel and Manheim steps in as Lieutenant Cosgrove. Then we’ve got Martinez who plays Tookie, someone he describes as a guardian angel to Dex, and Cardinal as Sue Lynn Blackbird, an extremely powerful individual who, in the graphic novel, gives Dex an assignment in exchange for clearing a debt. Check out the video at the top of this article to hear the group talk about some standout qualities of their characters, who they’d name the unsung hero of Stumptown and to catch a brief round of “Would You Rather.” Stumptown begins its run on ABC on September 25th at 9/10c.

Cole Sibus, Camryn Manheim, Adrian Martinez, Tantoo Cardinal:

Manheim, Martinez and Cardinal tease one quality of their character that they’ve never played before.

Sibus talks about jumping into one of his first big projects and working with Smulders and Johnson.

Martinez talks about the relationship between his character and Dex.

Would You Rather begins!

Who would they dub the unsung hero of Stumptown?

Here’s the official synopsis for Stumptown: