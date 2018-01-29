James McAvoy and Alicia Vikander Fall in Love in the First ‘Submergence’ Trailer

0

Lionsgate has debuted the first trailer for Submergence, the romantic drama from Wings of Desire and Paris, Texas filmmaker Wim Wenders. Based on J.M. Ledgard’s celebrated 2013 novel, Submergence stars Alicia Vikander and James McAvoy as two lovers separated by distance and circumstance. After meeting by chance at a remote hotel where they’re both preparing for dangerous missions — she’s heading to the bottom of the ocean in search of evidence to support her theories about life on earth, and he’s a British Secret Service agent about to embark on mission in Somalia. As she descends into the depths of the sea, he’s taken hostage by Jihadists, neither knowing what’s become of the other.

Wenders has made a career out of pensive, deliberately-paced dramas with winding structures, so it’s safe to say that Submergence looks very on brand for Wenders. He’s got two of the best young actors working from an acclaimed source material, but the trailer gives me the feeling this one might be for Wenders enthusiasts alone (and judging by the TIFF reviews, maybe not even them) because is a slow-going drama,

Penned by Erin Dignam (The Yellow Hankerchief), Submergence also stars Alexander Siddig and is scheduled to arrive in theaters open on April 13 in the US and on May 18 in the UK. Watch the trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Submergence: