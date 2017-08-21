New ‘Suburbicon’ Trailer Delves Deeper into the Darkness of George Clooney’s Suburbia

0

The UK trailer for George Clooney’s Suburbicon has gone online. The movie takes place in the late 1950s, as Matt Damon’s character begins to unraveling the secrets that lurk beneath his town’s seemingly peaceful and perfect exterior.

Like the first trailer, Suburbicon seems to rest heavily on dark comedy with Clooney juxtaposing the idyllic 1950s suburbia with violence and terror. In a weird way, this almost seems to be a spiritual sequel to his Oscar-nominated 2005 film, Good Night, and Good Luck., which also took place during the 1950s and explored the darkness beneath an idyllic period. However, whereas Good Night went for gravitas and pathos, Suburbicon, working from a script by the Coen Brothers, looks like it’s going for something more madcap and twisted. While Coen scripts rarely seem to work out as well when they’re not behind the camera (Gambit, Unbroken), I have hope that Clooney will be able to bring their dark vision to life.

Check out the UK trailer for Suburbicon below. The film opens October 27th, but we’ll let you know what we think of it when we catch it at TIFF in mid-September. Suburbicon also stars Julianne Moore, Oscar Isaac, and Noah Jupe.

Here’s the official synopsis for Suburbicon: