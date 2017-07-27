‘Suburbicon’ Trailer: Matt Damon Gets Angry in George Clooney’s Crime Comedy

0

Paramount has just released the first trailer for Suburbicon, directed by George Clooney and written by the Coen Brothers, featuring an all-star cast including Matt Damon, Julianne Moore, Noah Jupe, and Oscar Isaac. The movie takes place in the late 1950s, as Damon’s character begins to unraveling the secrets that lurk beneath his town’s seemingly peaceful and perfect exterior.

The movie looks like a violent, bloody, ridiculous time. It looks like Clooney is really going all in on the dark comedy, and Damon is definitely pulling it off. I think the Coens would have handled it in a slightly different way, but I like the madcap energy Clooney looks like he’s bringing to the movie. While some may be a bit bummed that this isn’t more along the lines of Clooney’s more serious fare like Good Night and Good Luck, I think he’s got a knack for comedy (Leatherheads is a solid screwball romantic comedy), and I’m eager to see what he does with the material. While it may not be as prestigious as other movies that circulate on the fall festival circuit (the movie is slated to appear at Venice and TIFF), it looks like it will at least be plenty of fun. Also, the last shot of this trailer had me laughing hysterically.

Check out the trailer below. Suburbicon opens October 27th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Suburbicon: