‘Succession’ Scores Early Season 3 Renewal, More Roy Family Drama Headed Our Way

Hope you’re not getting sick of the drama on Succession just yet because the acclaimed HBO series just got some very good news. Season 2 has barely begun, but HBO has seen fit to give Succession an early season 3 renewal. Buckle up because that means more shenanigans, power plays, and shady alliances are coming our way from the Roy family.

This early renewal comes on the heels of the second episode of season 2 airing earlier this week. No other details — premiere date, episode order, plot hints — have been released yet. Unless there is something fatal in the works for one of the members of the Roy family, it’s likely all of the current cast will return to reprise their roles for season 3.

In a statement to Variety, Executive Vice President of Programming Francesca Orsi offered this statement on the show’s renewal:

“We are elated that Succession and its exploration of wealth, power and family has resonated so powerfully with audiences. We cannot wait to see how the complex characters that Jesse Armstrong has created continue to navigate this captivating, ruthless world of the uber-rich. In today’s world where the intersection of politics and media is increasingly prevalent, Succession presents an especially piercing look behind the curtain of this elite, influential, and cutthroat community.”

Succession stars Brian Cox as patriarch Logan Roy, Jeremy Strong as shifty elder son Kendall, Sarah Snook as shrewd sister Shiv, Kieran Culkin as brash youngest sibling Roman. Additional cast includes Alan Ruck, Hiam Abass, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, and J. Smith-Cameron.

Succession season 2 is currently airing on HBO every Sunday at 9/8c.