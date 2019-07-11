‘Succession’ Season 2 Trailer Teases the Return of One of TV’s Best New Shows

0

HBO has released the official Succession Season 2 trailer for what is absolutely one of the best new shows on television. The series follows the members of the Roy family as they struggle to maintain control of their conglomerate empire, and all the interpersonal chaos and drama within. While the show is technically billed as a drama and has strong parallels to the Murdoch family (which runs NewsCorp and oversaw the Fox News/20th Century Fox operations), its first season very quickly settled into a darkly, profanely funny groove that positions it more as a dysfunctional family dark comedy. Imagine Veep crossed with Arrested Development with the serialized storytelling of an hourlong drama, and you’re close.

The back half of Season 1 is as good as almost anything else on TV last year, and it appears that tone is back up and running when Season 2 kicks into gear. Story-wise, it looks like the second season will find the Roy family coming face to face with another family empire as they attempt to buy a news network.

Check out the Succession Season 2 trailer and poster below. The series stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, Matthew Macfadyen, and Nicholas Braun, with Holly Hunter joining the cast for Season 2. Succession returns to HBO on August 11th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Succession Season 2: