‘Succession’ Trailer: Business Management “Is a Big Dick Competition” in Adam McKay’s HBO Series

In Succession, wealthy media mogul Logan Roy (Brian Cox) is looking to retire, and hand off his company to his son Kendall (Jeremy Strong). But as is immediately apparent, Kendall is not to best choice for an heir, as Logan’s other children (played by Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, and Alan Ruck) also start to consider what part of their father’s company they will control. Added to all of this is the formidable presence of Logan’s third wife, Marcia (Hiam Abbass), a player in her own right who is looking to take a controlling interest in the global company.

Having screened the first episode of the series early for the TCA press tour panel (and more on that will be coming closer to the series’ premiere), I can say that Adam McKay‘s HBO drama will satisfy a particular niche for those who (like myself) love family dramas. Yes, we’re all a little tired of the 1%, but the series doesn’t let them off the hook — it has an incredibly dry tone that lets the absurdity of the Roy family’s lives speak for itself. And with such a good cast, there’s a lot to love about what Succession could become.

Here’s the full synopsis for Succession, which will debut on HBO in June:

Set in New York, SUCCESSION explores themes of power, politics, money, and family. Logan Roy (Brian Cox), the tough, powerful, aging patriarch, is head of Waystar Royco, a family-controlled international media conglomerate. He is married to his third wife, Marcia (Hiam Abbass), a loving, formidable partner. Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong), Logan’s eldest son from his second marriage, is currently a division president at the firm and the heir apparent. Roman Roy (Kieran Culkin), Kendall’s younger brother, is Logan’s outspoken, fun-loving son and no longer works at Waystar. Siobhan “Shiv” Roy (Sarah Snook), Logan’s only daughter and youngest child, has been pursuing a career in politics. Connor Roy (Alan Ruck), Logan’s eldest son, and only child from his first marriage, has pursued an independent life in New Mexico.