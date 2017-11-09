Movie Talk: ‘Suicide Squad 2’ May Introduce Black Adam

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Wednesday November 8th, 2017) Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff, Mark Reilly and Natasha Martinez discuss the following:
- Kevin Spacey to be replaced by Christopher Plummer in All the Money in the World reshoots
- Will The Rock’s Black Adam appear in Suicide Squad 2?
- Blade Runner 2049 to lose $80 million for Alcon
- Opening This Week
- First images of Samuel L Jackson land online from Glass
- Shawn Levy to produce and possibly direct sci-fi script Crater
- Mail Bag
- Live Twitter questions