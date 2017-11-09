Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider
More from Complex Networks

Movie Talk: ‘Suicide Squad 2’ May Introduce Black Adam

by      November 9, 2017

0

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Wednesday November 8th, 2017) Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff, Mark Reilly and Natasha Martinez discuss the following:

  • Opening This Week
  • First images of Samuel L Jackson land online from Glass
  • Shawn Levy to produce and possibly direct sci-fi script Crater
  • Mail Bag
  • Live Twitter questions
blade-runner-2049-harrison-ford-ryan-gosling-ew

Image via Warner Bros. and Alcon Entertainment

Related Content
Previous Article
Disney to Launch Live-Action 'Star Wars' TV Series on New Streaming Service
Next Article
‘Hostiles’ Trailer Has Christian Bale Looking for Redemption in Scott Cooper’s Western
Tags

Latest News