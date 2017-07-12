‘Suicide Squad 2’: Jaume Collet-Serra Frontrunner to Direct

0

It looks like Warner Bros. is finally zeroing in on who will take the helm of Suicide Squad 2. Deadline reports that The Shallows and Non-Stop filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra has emerged as the frontrunner to direct the DC Films follow-up, although no deal is in place just yet. It became clear pretty quickly that David Ayer would not be returning to write and direct the sequel—either because of the tumultuous post-production of the first film or because he’s got too many other films on his plate right now—and WB began looking for a big name to take the helm. Mel Gibson was one of the first potential filmmakers to surface, around the time that his Hacksaw Ridge was gaining awards attention, but right now it sounds like Collet-Serra is Warner Bros.’ top choice.

Collet-Serra has become something of an auteur of seemingly benign action films. He made his debut with the 2005 remake House of Wax, but really broke out with 2009’s Orphan. Since then he’s built up a solid working relationship with Liam Neeson on action-thrillers like Unknown, Non-Stop, Run All Night, and the upcoming The Commuter, but Collet-Serra proved his dynamism with last year’s surprise hit shark movie The Shallows.

He’s been on WB’s radar for some time, as he was at one point attached to direct their live-action Akira remake. He most recently signed on to direct the real-life drama Waco for Annapurna, and indeed even if he does agree to helm Suicide Squad 2 it’s unclear when production might begin. Getting the massive ensemble cast together again will be tricky—Will Smith is gearing up to play Genie in Disney’s Aladdin, and Margot Robbie is juggling a number of projects in various stages of development as both an actress and producer.

But this news tells us that despite the critical shellacking that Suicide Squad received, Warner Bros. and DC Films are keen on giving it another go with Suicide Squad 2. What say you folks? Does news of Collet-Serra’s potential involvement make you interested in a sequel? Sound off in the comments below.