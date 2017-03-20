Movie Talk: ‘Suicide Squad 2′ Director Rumors; New ‘Matrix’ Film Possibly a Prequel

0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (March 20th, 2017) John Campea, Jeremy Jahns, Kristian Harloff, Mark Ellis, Natasha Martinez and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

Warner Bros. looking to shoot a DC movie this year, plus Suicide Squad 2 director rumors

The Matrix writer says the new movie is not a reboot, but possibly a Morpheus prequel

Box Office Report

A Star Blazers movie is happening with a new writer and Christopher McQuarrie directing

Henry Cavill joins Mission Impossible 6

First poster released for The Dark Tower

Mail Bag