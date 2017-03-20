More Collider
More from Complex

Movie Talk: ‘Suicide Squad 2′ Director Rumors; New ‘Matrix’ Film Possibly a Prequel

by      March 20, 2017

0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (March 20th, 2017) John Campea, Jeremy Jahns, Kristian Harloff, Mark Ellis, Natasha Martinez and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

  • Warner Bros. looking to shoot a DC movie this year, plus Suicide Squad 2 director rumors
  • The Matrix writer says the new movie is not a reboot, but possibly a Morpheus prequel
  • Box Office Report
  • A Star Blazers movie is happening with a new writer and Christopher McQuarrie directing
  • Mail Bag
  • Live Twitter Questions
suicide-squad-will-smith-margot-robbie-1

Image via Warner Bros.

Related Content
Previous Article
Weinstein Co. Wants Back in the Oscar Game, Sets Release Dates for…
Next Article
Colin Farrell to Lead Iran-Contra Amazon Limited Series for ‘The Lobster’ Director
Tags

Around The Web
Now Trending

Latest News