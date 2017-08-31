Facebook Messenger

Movie Talk: ‘Suicide Squad 2’ Not Shooting Until Fall 2018 at the Earliest

by      August 31, 2017

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Thursday August 31st, 2017) Mark Ellis, John Rocha, Perri Nemiroff, Dennis Tzeng, Natasha Martinez and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
  • Suicide Squad 2 unlikely to start shooting until Fall 2018 at the earliest
  • Opening this week
  • Mail Bag
  • Live Twitter Questions
