Movie Talk: Gavin O’Connor in Talks to Direct ‘Suicide Squad 2’

by      September 7, 2017

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Thursday September 7th, 2017) Mark Ellis, Jon Schnepp, David Griffin, Clarke Wolfe, Natasha Martinez and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

Gavin O’Connor in talks to write and direct Suicide Squad 2

Apple and Amazon are looking to bid on the distribution rights for the James Bond franchise

Casey Affleck, Joe Wright teaming on Blumhouse production of the novel Stoner

First-look image of Rami Malek as Freddy Mercury from Bohemian Rhapsody

A Bad Moms Christmas red-band trailer released

Mail Bag

Live Twitter Questions

rami-malek-freddy-mercury

Image via EW, Nick Delaney, Fox

