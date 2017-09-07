Movie Talk: Gavin O’Connor in Talks to Direct ‘Suicide Squad 2’

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Thursday September 7th, 2017) Mark Ellis, Jon Schnepp, David Griffin, Clarke Wolfe, Natasha Martinez and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
Gavin O’Connor in talks to write and direct Suicide Squad 2
Apple and Amazon are looking to bid on the distribution rights for the James Bond franchise
Casey Affleck, Joe Wright teaming on Blumhouse production of the novel Stoner
First-look image of Rami Malek as Freddy Mercury from Bohemian Rhapsody
A Bad Moms Christmas red-band trailer released
Mail Bag
Live Twitter Questions