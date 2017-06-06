‘Suicide Squad 2’ Aiming for a 2018 Production Start, Says Joel Kinnaman

0

Last August, Warner Bros./DC’s antihero team-up Suicide Squad brought a crazy cast of characters together to participate in some supervillainous shenanigans under the direction of David Ayer. Since the franchise within the DCEU franchise has some major names attached to it, fans have been asking about the inevitable follow-up since the moment they walked out of the theaters last summer. Now, star Joel Kinnaman has revealed the planned start date for Suicide Squad 2 in order for the film to make a 2019 release date.

In a chat with THR for his turn in Netflix’s House of Cards, Kinnaman commented briefly on the state of Suicide Squad 2. Currently, the film is without a director at the helm and does not yet have an officially confirmed release date. It sounds like Kinnaman should be back as Rick Flag, though whether or not he’ll be leading the team this time around remains to be seen.

Here’s what Kinnaman had to say about the state of Suicide Squad 2:

As far as I know they’re writing the script and I think the plan is to shoot it sometime in 2018, but that could change. I think I’ll definitely come back for it.

And since no director is currently attached, Kinnaman weighed in on his thoughts for who should helm the sequel:

Ultimately, I’d love for David Ayer to direct it, but if he doesn’t want to direct it then someone who is great with character and that’s able to ground the story and maybe put these characters in a more normal situation. It would be really interesting to see these crazy characters interact with regular people as well.

It would certainly be interesting to see the Suicide Squad team operating alongside “normals”, though they were accompanied by an elite team of soldiers in the first film, but any story details are locked down for the moment. Be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

For more on Suicide Squad 2, be sure to check out our most recent write-ups below: