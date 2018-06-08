‘Suicide Squad 2’ Gets a Pair of New Writers

0

Warner Bros. is still working to get the Suicide Squad 2 script right, and the sequel is getting a fresh pair of writers to go to work. The follow-up has been in development since the release of the first Suicide Squad in 2016, which overcame bad reviews to gross over $740 million worldwide. Writer/director David Ayer is not returning, however, and while Warner Bros. first offered the Suicide Squad 2 gig to The Shallows filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra, he opted to helm Disney’s Jungle Cruise instead. But WB found a solid director in the form of Warrior and The Accountant helmer Gavin O’Connor and now he’s getting to work with some new writers on the screenplay.

Per THR, David Bar Katz and Todd Stashwick are co-writing the script for Suicide Squad 2 alongside O’Connor. Katz wrote the 1997 John Leguizamo comedy The Pest but has a number of scripts in development, including The Man in the Rockefeller Suit. Stashwick, meanwhile, is an actor best known for roles on FOX’s Gotham and the Syfy series 12 Monkeys. Previous drafts of Suicide Squad 2 were written by Legend of Tarzan’s Adam Cozad.

While Warner Bros. had been hoping to get Suicide Squad 2 in front of cameras in 2018, it appears as though Margot Robbie’s Birds of Prey movie might go first. Suicide Squad 2 has to juggle the schedules of a number of busy actors, and it’s one of many DC films that Warner Bros. has in development including The Flash, Batgirl, and The Batman.

As far as DC movies that are definitely 100% happening, Shazam! and Aquaman are both in the can and Wonder Woman 2 starts filming this summer. But beyond that, regardless of casting news or developments like the hiring of new writers, it’s anyone’s guess as to which DC movie goes next. The Flash now has directors in the form of Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, but a start date for that film has not yet been set.

