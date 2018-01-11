‘Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay’: Cast and First Images Revealed for DC’s Animated Feature

0

From Warner Bros. Animation, DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment comes a surprise animated feature centering on DC Comics’ most nefarious foes. In Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay, the title team, also known as Task Force X, will assemble under Amanda Waller in order to risk their lives once again and retrieve a mysterious and powerful object. This time, they’re going up against other villains outside the Skwad who want the MacGuffin for themselves and will do anything to get their hands on it.

The outstanding voice cast for the film was revealed earlier today, though the creative team behind the film is being kept super secret for the time being. Here’s a look at the cast, as reported by THR:

Christian Slater (Deadshot), Billy Brown (Bronze Tiger), Liam McIntyre (Captain Boomerang), Kristin Bauer van Straten (Killer Frost), Gideon Emery (Copperhead), Tara Strong (Harley Quinn), Vanessa Williams (Amanda Waller), C. Thomas Howell (Zoom), Dania Ramirez (Scandal Savage), James Urbaniak (Professor Pyg), Julie Nathanson (Silver Banshee), Jim Pirri (Vandal Savage and Vertigo), Greg Grunberg (Maxum Steel), Dave Fennoy (Blockbuster and Tobias Whale), Cissy Jones (Knockout), Natalie Lander (Darma), Trevor Devall (Punch), Dave Boat (Harvey Dent/Two-Face) and Matthew Mercer (Savage Gunman).

Keep an eye out for Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay on home video later this Spring. In the meantime, check out the first images released from the upcoming animated movie: