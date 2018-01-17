‘Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay’ Trailer Pits the Baddies Against the Worst of the Worst

0

Next up from Warner Bros. Animation, DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment is Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay, which will be headed to Blu-ray, DVD and Digital this Spring. The animated movie is rated R for strong bloody violence throughout, sexual content, brief graphic nudity, and some drug material. You can get a heaping helping of all of that content in the brand new trailer for the upcoming film, which certainly seems to earn its R rating and relishes in that fact.

As we previously reported, Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay features the cast of Christian Slater (Deadshot), Billy Brown (Bronze Tiger), Liam McIntyre (Captain Boomerang), Kristin Bauer van Straten (Killer Frost), Gideon Emery (Copperhead), Tara Strong (Harley Quinn), Vanessa Williams (Amanda Waller), C. Thomas Howell (Zoom), Dania Ramirez (Scandal Savage), James Urbaniak (Professor Pyg), Julie Nathanson (Silver Banshee), Jim Pirri (Vandal Savage and Vertigo), Greg Grunberg (Maxum Steel), Dave Fennoy (Blockbuster and Tobias Whale), Cissy Jones (Knockout), Natalie Lander (Darma), Trevor Devall (Punch), Dave Boat (Harvey Dent/Two-Face) and Matthew Mercer (Savage Gunman).

Check out the first trailer below:

Here’s the official synopsis:

Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay finds Amanda Waller’s top secret “Task Force X” – Deadshot, Bronze Tiger, Killer Frost, Captain Boomerang, Harley Quinn and Copperhead – on a mission to retrieve a mystical object so powerful that they’re willing to risk their own lives to steal it. But the Suicide Squad isn’t the only group of villains seeking to possess the object. The race is on for the golden prize … and, to stay alive, second place isn’t an option.

Excited to see another Suicide Squad adventure, even if it’s in animated form? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!