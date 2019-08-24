‘The Suicide Squad’: James Gunn Finds His King Shark in Steve Agee

0

Casting on Guardians of the Galaxy writer/director James Gunn’s upcoming DC film The Suicide Squad continues, and a key role has been filled. Per Deadline, comedian Steve Agee will provide the voice for the super-villain humanoid King Shark in the upcoming film. Agee is an incredibly funny comedian with a knack for stealing scenes who’s popped up in everything from New Girl to Superstore to You’re the Worst. This isn’t his first time working with Gunn, as he played the Ravager Gef in Gunn’s Marvel sequel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

King Shark is a supervillain from DC Comics lore who was born as the son of “The King of All Sharks.” He has a shark’s torso and a human’s legs, so there’s a bit of a minotaur thing going on. The character has appeared onscreen before on the Arrowverse show The Flash, but The Suicide Squad will be his big screen debut.

Something of a cross between a sequel and a reboot, The Suicide Squad is an original story from Gunn, but it picks up where DC’s 2016 film Suicide Squad left off. While that film suffered pretty negative reviews, it was a box office hit to the tune of $746.8 million worldwide. David Ayer wrote and directed that iteration, which went through a bit of a tumultuous post-production as Warner Bros. became fearful of going too dark in the wake of Batman v Superman and retooled the tone in the editing phase.

Returning from that movie are Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), and Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang). New additions include Idris Elba as a yet-to-be-revealed character, David Dastmalchian (Polka-Dot Man), Daniela Melchior (Ratcatcher), and Flula Borg in a supporting role.

Look for more casting in the coming weeks as production is expected to get underway on September 23rd. The Suicide Squad opens in theaters on August 6, 2021, after which Gunn will move back over to Marvel to direct Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.