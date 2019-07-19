Dulé Hill on ‘Suits’ Season 9 and His Character’s Personal Journey

0

From creator/showrunner Aaron Korsh, the USA Network series Suits, now in its ninth and final season, sees the Manhattan corporate law firm Zane Specter Litt Wheeler Williams facing uncertainly, as they fight to salvage the firm’s tarnished reputation. With Robert Zane (Wendell Pierce) having taken the fall with the Bar Association, Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) and Donna Paulsen (Sarah Rafferty) are trying to balance their relationship with work while Samantha Wheeler (Katherine Heigl) is figuring out what life without her mentor looks like, and Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman), Alex Williams (Dulé Hill) and Katrina Bennett (Amanda Schull) must all join the fight to salvage the firm’s tarnished reputation, especially as an outside force threatens to tear it all down.

During this 1-on-1 phone interview with Collider, actor Dulé Hill talked about the incredible journey he’s taken with Suits since he joined in Season 7, his desire to add to this story and world in a positive way, how bad things will get for these lawyers that the fans of the series have grown to love, his character’s personal journey in the last season, what he’s most enjoyed about working with this cast, the return of Patrick J. Adams, and what he hopes to take home from the set. He also talked about what fans can expect from Psych: The Movie 2, due out later this year, his favorite Gus nicknames, and what it’s meant to him to be a part of two hit TV series, with The West Wing and Psych, and how great the fans of each have been.

Collider: I’ve been a fan of Suits, since the beginning, and you were a welcome addition to the show. As sad as I am that it’s the last season, the first couple of episodes are definitely setting up some interesting things.

DULE HILL: Yeah. I’m thankful to be a part of the show. It’s been a wonderful journey. They welcomed me with open arms, when I first joined the cast, and I’m glad to be able to be with them, on their way to bringing the show home. And yeah, you’re right, the stuff that they’ve put together for this year has been very exciting to film. It’s been very exciting to read the scripts as they come along, to see where they’re going, and I’m excited for the audience to see how the story wraps up.

When you joined the show, what was your hope or expectation for it? Did you know that you’d be sticking around until the end, whenever that ended up being?

HILL: Yeah, my original understanding and my hopes for the journey was that I would be with the show until it came to a close, which I figured wouldn’t be that much longer. The idea of a show running for seven seasons is a long time, much less nine seasons. Really, my main thing was that I wanted to add to the story and the whole world because they had already done such a phenomenal job of creating this intense world that people were connected to, and you want to make sure you end it right. I didn’t want to be a part of the conversation where it was like, “Oh no, the show was good until Dulé Hill came,” or “I was a big fan of it until the last couple of seasons. I don’t know where they went after that.” It’s hard to join a cast late and find a way to reinvent the world, or at least add to the world. So, that was my main thing. I wanted to handle it with care. It was a gift that Patrick [J. Adams], Gabriel [Macht], Sarah [Rafferty], Rick [Hoffman] and Gina [Torres] extended to me. They did all of the work and laid all of the groundwork. I just wanted to do my part in bringing it home properly.